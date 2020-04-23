People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
Jacob Thomas Slusser, 26, in connection with burglary, theft, 4/22.
Marie Ellen Bagby, 57, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/22.
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 19, in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated battery on law enforcement officer, 4/22.
David Patrick Leblanc, 48, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 4/22.
Cody Michael Degand, 23, in connection with burglary, 4/22.
Johnathan William Beard, 18, in connection with aggravated assault, criminal possession of firearm by felon, criminal carrying of a weapon, 4/22.
Jayden Wade Flowers, 23, in connection with burglary, theft, 4/22.
Tyler Anthony Ippolito, 20, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 4/22.
Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.
2200 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., theft, 8 a.m. 4/20-4 p.m. 4/21.
100 blk. N.E. Coachlight Drive, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11:20 p.m. 4/13-12:20 a.m. 4/14.
1800 blk. S.W. Buchanan St., theft, 9:30 p.m. 4/18-9:30 a.m. 4/19.
3900 blk. S.E. Humboldt St., criminal threat, 10:50-11 p.m. 4/19.
1300 blk. S.W. Polk St., burglary, 10:30 p.m. 4/18-noon 4/19.
1100 blk. S.W. Lincoln St., theft, 8 p.m. 4/17-3:23 a.m. 4/19.
2400 blk. S.W. Mission Ave., aggravated battery, 3 p.m. 4/18.
2600 blk. S.W. Fillmore St., theft, 8 p.m. 4/18-10 a.m. 4/19.
3700 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., theft, noon 4/11-noon 4/15.
2200 blk. S.W. Westport Drive, burglary, 10:30-11:30 p.m. 4/20.
1400 blk. N.W. Taylor St., burglary, 4 p.m. 4/17-5 p.m. 4/19.
600 blk. S.W. Grand Court, burglary, 11 p.m. 4/18-11 a.m. 4/19.
2000 blk. N.W. Taylor St., burglary, theft, 7 p.m. 4/20-8 a.m. 4/21.