Woman injured in one-car accident

SALINA — A Salina woman was injured and sent to a Wichita hospital after a car accident Tuesday evening northwest of the city.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:27 p.m. it was sent to the 4400 block of West Watkins Road, about half a mile east of Lightville Road for a single vehicle accident. Callie Gustus, 30, of Salina, was driving a white 2007 Buick Lucerne eastbound and lost control, striking a bridge guard rail.

The sheriff’s office said Gustus had a fractured ankle and some internal injuries. She was taken by Salina EMS to Salina Regional Health Center and, once stable, transported to Via Christi in Wichita.

United Way starts relief fund

MCPHERSON — United Way of McPherson County has created the Community Response and Recovery Fund to assist McPherson County residents in dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

“The United Way of McPherson County is reaching out to our community members, this time to help fight the impact of the COVID-19 virus,” said United Way Board Chair Chad Hitt. “United Way has set up the Community Response & Recovery Fund to help in areas where the need is greatest. As we approach these uncertain times, it is important that we remember those who continue to need our support.”

Contributions will help individuals and families in McPherson County with basic needs as a result of the crisis.

“We have developed the Community Response & Recovery Fund to address and support the needs of all McPherson County residents. We can unite our resources and help our neighbors during this difficult time,” said Lara Vanderhoof.