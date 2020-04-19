Kroger announced it will begin to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on store pickup orders in all its markets, including at Dillon stores in Hutchinson.

The service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

“Even more customers will have access to the convenience of Dillons Pickup and the social distancing offered by curbside service, thanks to the new SNAP/EBT payment option,” said Steve Dreher, president of Dillon Stores. “Our stores across Kansas will accept this type of payment beginning on April 24.”

To use the service, choose your preferred store location on Dillons.com or the Dillons app, place your order, select a pick up date and time and mark SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up.

A store associate shops for the order. When it’s time to pick up, go to the signed pickup location in the store’s parking lot, parking and then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived.

When an employee brings the order out, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

Due to the pandemic, Kroger has waived the pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service.

Also, to help customers shop safely and quickly, Kroger is in the process of rolling out an improved “Scan, Bag, Go” mobile app nationwide. Customers using the feature can bring their clean reusable bags to the store where permissible – or use bags available at the store – to shop, scan and bag their groceries as they go.

When a customer completes their shopping trip, they can pay with their phone, allowing them to bypass the traditional checkout process.

In addition, starting April 24 the national grocer is supporting the CARES Act by temporarily waiving the check-cashing fee for government-issued checks for customers and associates.