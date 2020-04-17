By Kansan Staff

Friday

Apr 17, 2020 at 3:22 PM


U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., called Friday for widespread COVID-19 testing during a media update hosted by the University of Kansas Health System.


Moran was joined by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman; Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director for infection prevention and control for the University of Kansas Health System; and health system chief medical officer Dr. Steve Stites.


“Widespread testing is one of the most important factors in how we can safely get our lives back to normal and businesses can start to reopen,” said Moran. “I have spoken directly with President Trump and a number of my colleagues in the Senate regarding testing, and I will continue to do everything I can to get more people tested in Kansas and across the country as a member of the White House Economic Recovery Task Force. For our economy to recover, we need widespread testing so Americans can feel secure in their health and safely return to work.”


Statistics


State of Kansas


Cases diagnosed: 1,705


Hospitalizations to date: 375


Deaths to date: 84


Negative tests to date: 15,196


Harvey County


Cases diagnosed: 5


Hospitalizations to date: 2


Butler County


Cases diagnosed: 15


Hospitalizations to date: 2


Marion County


Cases diagnosed: 5


Hospitalizations to date: 2


McPherson County


Cases diagnosed: 15


Hospitalizations to date: 2


Reno County


Cases diagnosed: 13


Hospitalizations to date: 5


Sedgwick County


Cases diagnosed: 226


Hospitalizations to date: 40