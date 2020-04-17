Charles and Marian McKay, South Hutchinson, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary April 24 with a family trip later this summer.

The couple were married April 24, 1960, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Holyrood, Kansas.

Their children are Kim (Perry) Housman of Dodge City, Kelly (Kale) Nelson of Fort Scott, and Kerry (Tim) Linenberger of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren and two great-grandkids.

Charles retired from Hutchinson Correctional Facility and is a bus driver for Nickerson School District. Marian retired from Health Equip as a Respiratory Therapist in 2001.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles and Marian are doing their part by self isolating, but would really enjoy receiving cards to honor them in their 60 years of married bliss.

Cards may be sent to them at 306 East Avenue F, South Hutchinson, KS, 67505.