While much of the country has been experiencing shut downs and decreases in productivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some things remain the same. The need to eat is essential to life. The statewide “Stay-at-home” order has made getting the essentials a bit more difficult and that has increased the demand for food delivery services. From grocery delivery to pizza delivery, the demand is being met. Schwan’s Home Delivery is in the same boat.

“We have really picked up quite a bit the last couple of weeks. We can deliver to the customers (directly) or leave the food outside of their door depending on what they want. Our company is on the list of exemptions so we can still go and deliver the food no matter what county.” said Randy Cash, Schwan’s truck driver.

In 1952, Marvin Schwan, 23, loaded up his 1946 Dodge panel van with homemade ice cream and sold it door-to-door and so Schwan’s was born.

Now during this unprecedented time, Schwan’s is doing everything it can to not only keep up with the increasing demand for their products, but also doing so in a safe manner for their customers and employees.

“At Schwan’s Home Delivery, we’ve experienced a rise in demand for our products and services across the U.S. for 68 years, we’ve been delivering great frozen foods directly to customers’ doorsteps, and that service is more important than ever right now,” Director of Corporate Communications Jennifer Rock said. “A CivicScience poll of U.S. adults showed the percentage of those who said they increased their online grocery shopping in March jumped from 11% to 37%. That’s an exceptional change in consumer behavior in an incredibly short period of time.”

Schwan’s has instituted a number of protocols that ensure their products are delivered safe and sound to the customers they value. Deliveries follow the six-foot distancing requirements during conversations and there is no home entry. Deliveries are made with a freezer bag on left on the porch, that can be reused for future orders. Paper receipts have been replaced with emailed receipts that don’t need signatures and catalogues can still be obtained, but they will be left with customers.

“We’ve handled the increase in demand and influx of new customers with efficient operations and a lot of hard work,” Rock said. “Our field employees – those packing trucks, delivering products and taking customer phone calls – are spending every shift making sure our communities are safe and fed.”

These protocols include everyone from delivery drivers to depot employees who maintain the social distancing requirements and work in shifts to limit the number of employees within one space. Schwan’s is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and the global situation is changing every day,” Rock said. “It’s a challenge, but critical that we work to stay ahead of safety and health guidelines for personal hygiene, social distancing, no-contact deliveries, even daily symptom checks for every employee in every depot.”

During the summer, it isn’t uncommon for families to be on the go. Mealtimes are quick, fast and in a hurry, to keep up with crazy schedules. The Coronavirus has changed that, with recommendations to stay home and restaurants limited to carside and to go orders. Even those who live in rural areas that don’t have a Schwan’s route, still have the option to order through UPS. The food will be delivered to the door in a cooler with dry ice. The only difference is that the truck will be brown instead of yellow.

“More and more people are following guidelines and executive orders for social distancing and sheltering at home or working from home,” Rock said. “Families are at home every day and eating dinner together. People are looking for quick, easy, healthy meals to prepare at home, more often.”

To order from Schwan’s go online at Schwans.com or via the Schwan’s app. For those without internet access call 1-888-724-9267 and an associate will assist with the ordering process and account set up.

“We’ll continue to be there for customers with a smile at the door, even if that’s from a safe, six-foot distance for a while,” Rock said. “We’re working hard to make sure customers are able to fill their freezers, and put a hot meal on the table for their family tonight. We’ll be there when you need us.”