This story provided free of charge by the McPherson Sentinel. For more local journalism, subscribe to mcphersonsentinel.com.

United Way of McPherson County has created the Community Response and Recovery Fund to assist McPherson County residents in dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

“The United Way of McPherson County is reaching out to our community members, this time to help fight the impact of the COVID-19 virus,” said United Way Board Chair Chad Hitt. “United Way has set up the Community Response & Recovery Fund to help in areas where the need is greatest. As we approach these uncertain times, it is important that we remember those who continue to need our support.”

Contributions will help individuals and families in McPherson County with basic needs as a result of the crisis.

“We have developed the Community Response & Recovery Fund to address and support the needs of all McPherson County residents. We can unite our resources and help our neighbors during this difficult time,” said Lara Vanderhoof.

Checks may be mailed to United Way of McPherson County, Post Office Box 55, McPherson, Kansas, 67460. Gifts can also be made online at www.unitedwaymcpherson.org, clicking on “donate,” and selecting the United Way Community Response and Recovery Fund.