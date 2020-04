A trailer and some equipment was stolen from a Salina residence last week.

Salina Police said sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday a 2019 Lowe’s utility trailer was stolen in the 400 block of West South Street.

The trailer belonged to a 63-year-old Salina man and was in a secondary driveway behind an acquaintance’s residence.

Police said a winch and some scrap metal were also stolen for a total of $1,400 estimated loss.