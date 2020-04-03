This story provided free of charge by the Butler County Times-Gazette. For more local journalism, subscribe to butlercountytimesgazette.com

AUGUSTA ― The Augusta school district announced Friday a fourth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Augusta Superintendent Matt Ward, the district has been in regular communication with the employee.

Ward makes a note to say the teacher had not traveled over spring break and did not experience and symptoms prior to, or while in the school building. The teacher did not put anyone at risk as the employee as asymptomatic.

Butler County Health and KDHE asked the district to contact those who are deemed “low-risk.” There have been no other employees within the Augusta School District who have reported symptoms or tested positive.

The district is taking even more precaution now there is a positive test. They have reduced the number of essential employees who report in building to only two days per week and for no more than three hours per day. They will continue to complete as many tasks as possible remotely. Each principal will provide a list of essential employees, all other badges will be blocked from accessing the buildings until further notice. Essential employee shifts will be staggered to reduce employee contacts.

“I take great pride in being a part of the community of Augusta, and this is a time that I am certain that we will support one another,” Ward said. “It is only with a larger collective effort that we can make a positive impact on decreasing the spread of this virus.”

The meal pick-ups being provided by the district has not changed. They will still provide meals to students on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.