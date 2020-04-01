This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

Reno County finally received a shipment of masks from the state for use by emergency service providers on Tuesday, the county’s emergency management director reported.

At the current "burn rate," said Adam Weishaar, they will last about a day and a half.

"Yesterday we got 18 boxes total of personal protection equipment, all masks," Weishaar said during a morning briefing. "Depending on what kind of mask, there were either 120 or 210 per case, so we received roughly 1,800 masks."

"The countywide burn rate of N-95 masks is 1,100 per day," Weishaar said.

Still, they are expecting another smaller shipment of 13 boxes today -- if it shows up, he said -- and there are enough masks "for all our facilities until the first part of next week."

"We’re still trying to secure as much as we can through local vendors," Weishaar said. "Everyone is offering masks and gloves, but we have to vet those and put them through their paces to see if we will purchase them."

Volunteers from several groups have hand-sewn hundreds of cloth masks that have been donated to local health care providers.

"They are wearing them over the N95 masks to preserve the N95 so it can last longer for the healthcare worker wearing them," explained Tara Ghere, Emergency Preparedness Supervisor at the Reno County Health Department.

One group of ladies from Partridge she’s working with, Ghere said, have made 330 masks so far and more are coming.

"I call them our Sewing Angels," Ghere said. "There are several wonderful people in Reno County who are making these masks. I love their willingness to help and their passion to find a way to help in a time when ‘coming together’ has a taken on a new meaning."

As reported yesterday afternoon, Reno County recorded its eighth positive COVID-19 case as determined through testing, Reno County Health Department Director Nick Baldetti reported.

Tests on another 27 individuals are pending at state or private labs, he said.

A ninth case in the local novel coronavirus count – a man from out of state who was diagnosed in Dodge City, but came to Reno County to stay with relatives as he battled the illness – is considered recovered and will be going back home by the end of the week, Baldetti said.

At the request of EMS, Emergency Management plans to schedule a meeting with representatives of all long-term care facilities in the county to go through protocols that should be used when EMS arrives at a home, whether to pick up a patient or drop one off.

"We’re encountering different screenings as we enter facilities," said EMS Chief Dave Johnston. "We want to work together with all the long-term cares to standardize it and figure a way we can more expeditiously move to the patients."

Besides Reno County, the daily COVID-19 count as of 8 a.m. Wednesday included:

U.S.: 189,633 confirmed cases with 4,081 deaths;

Regionally: Colorado, 2966 cases, up 339 from Tuesday morning, with 69 deaths; Missouri, 1,327 cases, up 296, with 14 deaths; Nebraska, 177 cases, up 24, with 3 deaths; and Oklahoma, 565 cases, up 84, with 23 deaths;

Kansas: 39 counties reporting 428 cases, not including several "transient" cases of individuals from other states, with nine deaths.