Kansas prison officials say three workers at Lansing Correctional Facility tested positive, number of infected Kansans surpasses 450, ad hoc group at KU develops open-source design for plastic shield worn by health workers.

TOPEKA — Three employees at Lansing Correctional Facility became the first Kansas prison staff to test positive for coronavirus and brought into focus the challenge of operating an overcrowded state prison system during a pandemic.

Jeff Zmuda, secretary at the Kansas Department of Corrections, said Tuesday night the individuals testing positive included a man in his 20s and two women over the age of 40. No other information about the employees was released in an effort to conceal their identity.

"With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come," Zmuda said.

State and county officials in Kansas have reported 451 positive cases of coronavirus and 10 fatalities linked to the infection.

There is a movement in Kansas and other states to reduce populations in jails because the facilities weren’t built for social distancing. Inmates share cells and are grouped in confined spaces. In March, about one-fifth of the Shawnee County Jail population was released.

In Louisiana, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said the first federal inmate to die from coronavirus was Patrick Jones, 49, and serving a 27-year sentence.

"A prison sentence should not become a death sentence," said Udi Ofer, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s justice division. "The conditions and reality of incarceration make prisons and jails tinderboxes for the spread of disease."

Based on advice of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state Department of Corrections ordered a medical inquiry to determine which staff and residents were in close contact with infected employees.

Prison officials plan to notify people who were in contact with anyone confirmed to have been infected. Those individuals are to be placed in medical isolation to be monitored for symptoms of the virus.

"With the support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community," Zmuda said.

It’s not clear whether the individuals were correctional officers or held other positions at Lansing.

The Lansing Correctional Facility is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only men, the facility currently has 1,660 offenders and a rated capacity of 1,906. The population would be larger, but some Kansas inmates are being held in other states due to crowding.

Currently, Kansas has a total prison capacity of 9,017. As of Monday, the Department of Corrections reported the state prison system had responsibility for 9,812 inmates. Facilities in Hutchinson, El Dorado, Topeka, Ellsworth and Winfield were over the listed capacity.

KU face shields

Greg Thomas, a University of Kansas professor of design, collaborated with companies in the Kansas City area to increase the supply of face shields worn by health workers caring for patients during the pandemic.

The unusual project was in response to a call March 21 to Thomas from an anesthesiologist at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., concerned about the shortage of plastic masks.

"It was one of these urgent pleas," he said. "What ideas do you have to help us? I worked with a couple of docs in anesthesiology, who are standing right over the patients, intubating them, and some from family medicine."

Thomas, who directs the KU Center for Design Research, said he collaborated with KU alumnus Tucker Trotter, of Dimensional Innovations in Overland Park, on a modified version of the mask initially developed for food-service use by Randy Edge of In-Store Design and Display in North Kansas City, Mo.

It’s comprised of two interlocking pieces of semi-rigid plastic. One is used to make the curved shield. The other is the adjustable headband.

Anyone with a computer-aided router and a common type of plastic sheeting can produce them.

"The real innovation we brought to the table was to make it open-source," Trotter said. "Even if you’ve only got 10 sheets of plastic, you can make a decent number of these masks and get them out to where they are needed."

The design has been freely downloaded around the world more than 4,500 times. About 10,000 of the shields were made by Lenexa-based Gill Studios for caregivers in the KU Health System.