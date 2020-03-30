CHEROKEE COUNTY — A man allegedly killed his father then took his own life on Sunday in rural Galena.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday emergency personnel were dispatched to a home in response to a reported shooting, according to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Upon law enforcement's arrival, they discovered two deceased men inside the home.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates 50-year-old Danny Allen Pennock and his father, 77-year-old Danny Wayne Pennock, were involved in a verbal altercation when Danny Allen Pennock retrieved a firearm, shot and killed his father, before then shooting and killing himself," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in the release.

Two women, who also reside at the home with Danny Allen and Danny Wayne Pennock, were not injured during the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, who is investigating the incident, officers with the Baxter Springs Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks also responded.