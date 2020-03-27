Topeka, Kan. – Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, today, announced an extension of remote operations for the Kansas Insurance Department during the Shawnee County 30-day stay at home order.

The Department’s building will remained closed through April 26, 2020 per the order. However, staff will continue to execute essential operations remotely during this time, including the Department’s Consumer Assistance Division.

“We are here to answer questions,” Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said. “Our operations still allow us to do that by phone, mail or email and we encourage anybody with a question about coverage to reach out to our team.”

Those doing business with the Department are encouraged to first check the resources available on the website, insurance.kansas.gov or call the Department’s Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-4322484. The Department will continue to receive and process mail during this time.

“The insurance industry provides essential economic lifelines to Kansans,” Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said. “The Department will continue working to support the industry, the agents and the consumers during this demanding time.”

This announcement follows the issuance of Bulletin 2020-1, which originally announced alternative working arrangements, potential delays in processing license applications and approving company filings as well as suspends all regulatory statutes in Chapter 40 that govern the regulation of insurance, that include a “deemed approved” or similar clause.