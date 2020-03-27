Political candidates in Kansas are transitioning to digital campaigns and invoking the pandemic to raise money and engage voters; Gov. Laura Kelly wants the president to compel businesses to produce supplies needed against COVID-19

TOPEKA — U.S. Senate contender Kris Kobach reached for campaign gold amid the coronavirus pandemic by promising to intensify construction of border wall to defend the country against illegal immigrants from China who may import deadly viruses.

"Over 12,000 Chinese nationals snuck across the border into the United States last year," Kobach said in video fundraising appeal delivered Thursday to potential voters in Kansas. "No checks. No visas. No health screening. In times of global pandemic, borders matter."

With the economy in free fall and millions of Americans out of work, the Republican candidate working to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts recommended donations ranging from $25 to $2,800. His competitors were on the prowl for contributions, too.

Candidates have been forced to rely on email or social media appeals to generate interest. There is no alternative in the absence of campaign rallies and in-person appearances that were abandoned as the virus found a foothold in the United States.

Republican congressional candidate Adrienne Vallejo Foster, competing in the 3rd District, fired off a lengthy solicitation steeped in opinions about coronavirus. Her message, in brief, was two-fold. First, send money. And, second, Democrats were exploiting the crisis for political advantage.

"That’s worse than partisan. That is sick," she said. "Will you help me hit my deadline goal?"

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the Democrat defending her 3rd District seat, launched a barrage of online communication since President Donald Trump ordered a 15-day withdrawal from normal commerce and personal interaction to limit damage of COVID-19. She sent out a coronavirus survey, touted federal relief legislation, shared health information and pointed to volunteer opportunities. On Thursday, she also fired off a pair of requests for money.

"Team Sharice is refocusing the majority of our campaign on digital," one of her pitches said. "That means all events, voter outreach, and yes, fundraising, will be entirely online for the foreseeable future. And, the reality is, we’ll have to step up our game."

In Kansas, three people with the virus died. At least 181 have tested positive, including more than 100 assessed by private labs. The virus has been confirmed in two dozen Kansas counties, but has been concentrated in Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

Supply emergency

Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas may not be featured on CNN every night, but the state still needs more testing materials and medical equipment on the front line of the fight against COVID-19. As it is, Kelly said, states compete with each other for supplies.

"It continues to be a problem, and this is a national problem," Kelly said.

In a conversation with The Topeka Capital-Journal's editorial advisory board, she urged President Donald Trump to implement the Defense Production Act.

The law gives the president authority to compel private businesses to produce supplies in an emergency. In Kansas and across the country, coronavirus infections have heightened the need for hospital respirators and testing capacity.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment implemented strict conditions for testing suspected coronavirus patients at its Topeka lab. Only the most dire cases, as well as health care professionals and first responders, are being tested by KDHE. Commercial labs also have handled some testing.

Kelly said she was talking with CEOs at private companies about making more tests. Ideally, she said, increased production would allow the state to do sample testing of the general population, which could give insight into the number and location of individuals who have the virus even if they aren't showing symptoms.

That kind of information would be helpful for state and county officials consider whether to lift restrictions on social activities. For now, Kelly said, Kansans can expect the crisis will last more than two weeks.

"How much longer than that? I don't know," she said. "Nobody does."

Where is the line?

Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University in Topeka, said prolonged interruption of the campaign season could be a boon to candidates with high name recognition and those with large cash reserves.

Each day removed from the calendar is a setback for political upstarts. It’s a benefit to Kobach, the former secretary of state and 2018 GOP nominee for governor. He has run three statewide campaigns since 2010. Republicans rivals Dave Lindstrom and Susan Wagle were lieutenant governor candidates, while Roger Marshall is untested statewide.

"Life has been put on hold and yet, technically, people are running for office," Beatty said. "It’s unprecedented."

Beatty said it was unclear what Kansas thought about donation requests tied to a virus infecting 87,000 and killing 1,200 in the United States. The conduct of politicians after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed 3,000, are a guide, he said.

"Politicians didn’t stop fundraising after 9/11," he said. "They openly used it as they ran for office."

No grip-and-grins

Wagle, the Wichita Republican and president of the Kansas Senate, made her last public campaign appearance March 12. It was a Farm Bureau event in Reno County. Since then, Wagle’s 38-year-old daughter, Julia, passed away on March 17.

"Losing her daughter is a tremendous loss," said Matt Beynon, a Wagle spokesman. "She’s even more committed to the race because she wants to help people."

He said Wagle transitioned her campaign to a digital framework. She’s aware the pandemic is causing upheaval in the economy and asks people to give what they can, he said.

State Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, scheduled a telephone town hall Thursday to make her pitch to Kansans. The retired physician from Johnson County stepped off the campaign trail to work from home. Last week, she canceled a Johnson County event where she was expected to take in $10,000.

"Our end-of-quarter fundraising push is happening now," she said in one of her latest pitches. "We especially need your help since we canceled our in-person events."

Fragile masculinity

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Democrat from Topeka, has a problem with Republican men who work to undermine Kelly during a state of emergency.

Hensley accused Republican leaders in the Senate and House, as well as Attorney General Derek Schmidt, of being motivated by sexism. While Kelly's political rivals blunted her use of emergency powers and launched a redundant website for coronavirus information, Hensley said, the governor has shown strong leadership.

"Unfortunately," Hensley said, "this can be intimidating to some men, and they will do everything they can to undermine her at every opportunity. They are too blinded by their own egos and their fragile masculinity to respect the authority of the position, regardless of who is in it, especially in the time of crisis."

In contrast, Wagle praised Kelly this week for quickly signing a budget bill that delivers coronavirus aid. Hensley offered kind words for his Republican counterpart, the first woman to serve as president of the Kansas Senate.

"I want to commend Senate President Susan Wagle for the magnanimous bipartisan comments she made yesterday in response to Gov. Kelly signing the budget bill that provides $65 million in funding for our state’s COVID-19 response," Hensley said. "It is especially commendable given that she was absent for the vote due to the passing of her daughter. This is what leadership should look like during a time of crisis."

A lot of peas

Lindstrom, the former Kansas City Chiefs player and GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, worked to attract attention by lauding donation of 20,000 packages of split peas from a Kansas co-op to a food drive sponsored by the state Republican Party.

"People throughout Kansas are struggling during this difficult time and this is a great example of how we can come together to help our neighbors," he said.

He packaged a donation request with an attack on current U.S. senators who allegedly relied on insider information to alter investments ahead of the Wall Street.

Marshall, the 1st District congressman seeking Roberts’ seat in the Senate, advised people in a March 16 television interview to stay at home. Marshall didn’t follow his own advice and met the next day with agriculture leaders at Western Plains Energy in Oakley.

On March 19, he was in Topeka to welcome two trucks of medical supplies at Forbes Field.

"My friends in the medical field have been calling and texting me regularly, asking me when this equipment will get here," he said. "We have to keep our doctors and nurses healthy so we can take care of patients."