El Dorado Middle School Counselor Les Limon was inducted into the Class of 2020 Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame.

Limon has served students in El Dorado Public Schools for 51 years. He spent 23 years teaching before accepting a position as Guidance Counselor at El Dorado Middle School, where he’s remained for 28 years.

The value of education was instilled into Limon from a young age. His mother insisted all of her children graduate from high school and use their education wisely. That drive is funneled to Limon’s students as he encourages them to use critical thinking skills and the knowledge they gain to become whatever they want to be in life.

“My goal is to give my students the best opportunity for success by instilling in them the proper mindset to succeed,” Limon said.

Limon’s influence extends beyond the school setting. He advocates for colleagues through his involvement with the National Education Association and Kansas National Education Association. He teaches teamwork and mentors students as he coaches basketball, football, cross country, and track. He volunteers his time and experience in the community through his church and by serving as a translator for Spanish-speaking families.

“He pushes students beyond what they thought they could attain, and he does it all with grace, patience, and humor,” Kelly Payé, EMS counselor said.

There have only been two other USD 490 educators to be inducted into the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame: Helen Case in 1978 and Helen Wagner in 1991.