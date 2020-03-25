This content provided free of charge. For more local journalism, subscribe to butlercountytimesgazette.com

Bradford Memorial Library will close at 6 p.m. March 26, and remain closed until further notice. Print books, DVDs and other physical items will no longer be circulated.

Returns will not be accepted, effective immediately. Late fees will not be charged. Patrons should keep all library items at home until further notice. Due dates have all been changed to May 1.

Bradford Memorial Library’s “online branch” will remain open at bradfordlibrary.info. Patrons are invited to use their library cards to borrow ebooks and e-audiobooks through services such as the Sunflower eLibrary (accessed through Libby or Overdrive) and State Library of Kansas Digital Book eLending. More information on the library’s digital offerings is available at bradfordlibrary.info.

Staff will be available via phone from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer questions and help with digital resources. Call 316-321-3363. Staff can also be reached via email: services@bradfordlibrary.info and Facebook Messenger. Email will be monitored periodically.

Bradford Memorial Library’s “soft closure” borrowing procedure will remain available until 6 p.m. Thursday. Visit bradfordlibrary.info to place holds, or call 316-321-3363 to get assistance.