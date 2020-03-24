Today’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 8:11 p.m. Tuesday: What exactly does safer-at-home entail, and what trips are considered essential? This guide provides an overview. "What I hope that we can do in the next 30 days is slow down the spread and speed of the spread that would allow our health care providers to provide care in a safe environment," said Shawnee County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino.

• 6:59 p.m. Tuesday: A 30-day safer-at-home order has been issued for Shawnee County. It goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. Thursday. It requires everyone to remain home except to meet essential needs, such as getting food, caring for a relative or friend, receiving necessary health care, working at an essential job or engaging alone in outdoor activity, such as walking or running.

• 4:12 p.m. Tuesday: Sharp disagreement over whether Topeka Metro buses are safe amid the coronavirus crisis emerged between Topeka Metro general manager Bob Nugent and Doug Wright, vice president of the union that represents its drivers, maintenance mechanics and bus cleaners in collective bargaining.

• 3:33 p.m. Tuesday: A person who isn’t from Shawnee County became the first patient identified here as having coronavirus. The patient tested positive at Stormont Vail Health and was placed in a negative airflow isolation room, and all members of the care team were required to wear protective equipment.

• 3:01 p.m. Tuesday: Needs are rising as quickly as donations are dropping at area nonprofits, writes the editorial board, and we should be mindful of helping these organizations in whatever ways we can.

• 2:29 p.m. Tuesday: Washburn University has postponed its graduation ceremony but remains on the hunt for an alternative way to celebrate its outgoing students. "We deeply regret so many students and families will not have a traditional commencement this spring," said Washburn president Jerry Farley.

• 2:01 p.m. Tuesday: Students from Liberal, Mo., traveled to Pittsburg last week to cheer up residents in assisted living homes, bringing signs with positive messages. "Human decency is still alive and well and it’s time to put our focus on spreading kindness," said Melanie Lukenbill Wiles, a parent of one of the students.

• 12:01 p.m. Tuesday: Families in Newton were able to get sack lunches Monday, with more steps toward providing education services to the children of USD 373 coming.

• 12:01 p.m. Tuesday: There are three things we can all do to mitigate the effects of social distancing on our children, writes Christie Appelhanz, executive director of the Topeka-based Children's Alliance of Kansas.

• 10:00 a.m. Tuesday: Helping Hands Humane Society has suspended many volunteer and group activities and has made other changes to its operations, but the organization is still facilitating and encouraging pet adoption. Normal adoption hours are 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. "The more pets who can be cared for by community members and don’t have to come through the doors of HHHS, the better for everyone," says Emi Griess, communications coordinator at Helping Hands.

• 8:29 a.m. Tuesday: Gov. Laura Kelly has clarified an executive order to make clear that landlords are prohibited from throwing people out if their failure to pay rent is related to the pandemic. Some residents at Cedar Ridge Apartments in Topeka were bothered by the management notice they received last week, which stated the previous order banning evictions didn't apply to landlords and leases would continue to be enforced.

