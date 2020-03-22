This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

FRANKLIN — Because of the CDC guidelines for the novel coronavirus, Miners Hall Museum had to cancel its March 16 exhibit presentation on "Rock & Roll and Country," at which area high school student Dawson Shull was to volunteer.

Dawson, a Girard High School sophomore, decided to still do a community service project at the museum even though it wasn’t the one that he had originally planned.

He said he chose the museum because “history is important” and that the coal workers and other people from the past helped this area.

Dawson also wanted to help out the museum because he knew they could use the assistance.

He was put in touch with John Martel, chairman of the Facilities and Land Use Committee, who assigned him a landscaping project. Dawson, along with his mother, Mary Ann Shull, arrived to complete the task.

“Miners Hall Museum is grateful for the amount of work they put into the project in helping John complete this task,” said Phyllis Bitner, MHM media contact. “Dawson and his mother have both done volunteer work on other occasions for the museum and have been volunteers since the rebuilding of Franklin after the tornado of 2003.”

People can follow Miners Hall Museum on Facebook, where photos of the exhibit are being posted because of the closing.