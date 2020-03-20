As of March 18 all Butler Community College locations officially closed to the public, but staff are ready to assist remotely. Butler extended its spring break another week and is set to resume classes on Monday, March 30 in a fully online format.

Students have been sent home for the remainder of the semester or are finding alternative housing with the assistance of residence hall staff.

“We have worked with the Grizzly Villas across the street, as well as many other area apartment complexes, who are extending special offers to our students to ensure they have a place to go that is safe and affordable, said Kelsey Reed, director of Residence Life. “Fortunately, most of our students have been able to return home.”

With all of this, Butler Community College remains open for business as college employees have shifted to working remotely. The college is also utilizing its experience with online platforms to grow its connectivity for virtual student support services. The latest is a Facebook page called Butler Student Support Through COVID-19.

“We are also still providing assistance to anyone who has questions about attending Butler,” said Dr. Jessica Ohman, associate vice president of Student Services. “Our assistance is just provided differently. Admissions and Advising staff are fully accessible through phone calls and emails.”

In addition, Butler’s Critical Incident Management Team continues to meet daily to assess the latest information. Visit www.butlercc.edu/coronavirus for the latest announcements.