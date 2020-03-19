This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

New mandates and cancellations were made Thursday regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is mandating a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans for the following reasons:

• Those who have traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission which are currently California, Florida, New York and Washington state on or after March 15.

• Anyone who has visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week prior to March 15 or after.

• Those who have traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• Those who have traveled internationally on or after March 15.

• Those who received notification from public health officials (state or local) that they are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The latest cancellation in Dodge City has been the Career Fair that was scheduled to take place March 31 at Dodge City Community College.

"Since Kansas health officials have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within our state and all large events are being cancelled, DCCC is following suit," said DCCC Title V project manager Theresa Tate in a news release. "We have made the decision to cancel the Career Fair at this time. It is important to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and for the safety and protection of our greater community as well as the DCCC campus.

"Once we are past this pandemic, we hope to reschedule the Career Fair at a later date and details will be forthcoming."

Information on COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and states with community transmission can be viewed at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

For more information, visit the KDHE website at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

