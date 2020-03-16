This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Salina Journal at salina.com/subscribenow.

The City of Salina announced it is canceling the City Commission meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, March 16.

An email from the city clerk’s office said the cancellation comes after President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their guidance regarding public gatherings indicating they now recommend avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people for a 15 day period "15 Days to Stop the Spread of COVID-19".

A press release from the city said the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday has also been canceled.

Additional information regarding various City boards and commission meetings will be provided by the city in the near future once there has been an opportunity to review the most recent guidance in further detail and consider alternate meeting formats.