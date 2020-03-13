The Reno County Sheriff’s Office will soon be re-implementing a K-9 program within the department thanks to the donation of a partially-trained dog from a regional trainer.

Adding the position of a dog handler, however, will mean the suspension – at least temporarily – of the work release program at the Reno County jail.

"We had a call from a breeder a week ago Monday who said he’d like to help out Reno County," said Sgt. Corey Graber, who is coordinating the effort. "He was willing to donate the dog as long as it stayed in Reno County. That’s how we got the ball rolling."

The dog, a Belgian Malinois raised in Reno County named Tanto, has been through basic obedience training and now will go through the Southwest Regional K-9 Training Group in Ohio.

Deputy Mikel Bohringer, selected as the animal’s new handler, will attend the six- to seven-week training as well.

The dog will be a "full patrol animal," Graber said, working narcotics, tracking, evidence search and building clearing.

"I actually ran the K-9 program for five years," Graber said. "In 2009, we got rid of the program because of staffing and manpower. I knew when Sheriff (Randy) Henderson was here, he said we’re not going to get another one. Sheriff (Darrian) Campbell, however, said he wanted to implement this, so we started looking and things kind of fell in place."

Besides the animal being donated, so is the training. The county’s only cost there will be for food and housing for the officer while he’s in Ohio.

A veterinarian at Apple Lane Animal Hospital has agreed also to donate veterinary services, Sheriff Campbell advised.

"When I started, I knew we needed another position in the drug unit," Campbell said. "It always seems to be a main question when I’m in front of a public audience: ‘What are you doing about drugs in Reno County?’"

Campbell said he was already evaluating internally how he might move things around when the K-9 opportunity came up.

"We had to strike while the iron was hot," Campbell said.

To create the new position, Campbell said, he had to move people around, which meant eliminating the position of work release program supervisor at the Reno County Correctional Facility.

The work-release program currently only had four inmates participating, Campbell said.

"We’re not terminating it," Campbell said of the work-release program, "but suspending it. We’ll still offer it at some point, but I think it can be managed by one of our civilian staff. That’s what we’re trying to work out."

He said there have not been a lot of employers who sought to participate in the past, so he’s thinking about coordinating the effort through local Oxford Houses. There are currently 10 such houses in the community that serve recovering alcoholics and drug addicts.

"I talked to the sergeants at the jail and the consensus appears to be in favor of making modifications, at least to the program itself," Campbell said. "We feel this could benefit the citizens and the organization better. But it will not be there while we restructure."

The sheriff didn’t know when the program might be restarted.

"We put out an email to the judges, Bar Association and defense attorneys so they don’t request it," Campbell said. "It depends on how quickly the organization transitions" for when it will be back, he said. "It may take a month or two. I don’t know."