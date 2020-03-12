Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the southeast corner of Whiteside Street and West Fourth Avenue.

In 1948, Roy Sosnoski and Kenneth Baumann built a quaint little Derby gas station at 318 N. Whiteside. It became known as the Whiteside Service Station. They sold it to the Gaffney family who ran it ’til 1958, when Raymond Myers took over. In 1965, Duane Ely purchased the property, built a new showroom facility and moved his successful GMC Truck dealership there. The address then became 815 W. 4th.

In 1973, Ely added a body and paint shop to the south side. In 1978, he added eight new service bays, new sales offices and showroom going west from the north end of original building. In September 1987, Conklin Cars purchased the GMC Dealership from Ely and the location became the Conklin Body Shop.

In 2004, USD 308 purchased the property and converted it to the Support Services center for the district and Bob Williams oversees that.