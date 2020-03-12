Kansas health officials on Thursday announced three men in Johnson County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to four.

The men returned in late February from a conference in Florida where others now are known to have been infected by COVID-19, generally referred to as the coronavirus.

Mary Beverly, interim health director for Johnson County, said the men showed symptoms in early March and took appropriate precautions to avoid spreading the illness. The men, who are between the ages of 35 and 65, are in isolation, and their family members are being monitored.

"We have begun a disease investigation," Beverly said. "If you have been exposed to these individuals, we will contact you."

She said the condition of the three men wasn’t currently serious, but that symptoms were subject to change.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman said the agency is testing 12-15 individuals per day at its lab in Topeka. The lab has the capacity to test up to 150 per day if needed, he said.

"We're kind of entering what I call the new normal as a state," Norman said.

He stressed the virus has yet to be transmitted locally in Kansas. A Johnson County woman who tested positive for coronavirus last week was infected while traveling in the northeast region of the state. She was admitted to the University of Kansas hospital earlier this week.

Health officials advise proper hygiene and wearing a mask if you are sick.

"Our goal is to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 throughout the community so our health care system does not get overwhelmed, and we keep the number of cases low," Beverly said. "People should exercise vigilance when attending mass gatherings."

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat from the 3rd District, which includes Johnson County, said "everyone has a role to place in reducing the spread."

"The safety of Kansans has always been, and will continue to be, my top priority," Davids said. "My office has been in close contact with local and state public health officials, who are working around the clock to contain these cases and any others that may occur. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our community safe, prepared and informed."

KDHE plans to hold regular news briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to discuss ongoing developments.

"Hopefully, in the near future it will become so boring from not having anything to talk about," Norman said.

Norman said the Legislature shouldn’t close for concerns of the coronavirus.

The Rev. Cecil T. Washington, who serves as chaplain for the Kansas Senate, delivered an opening prayer Wednesday seeking the Lord’s guidance.

"They say the virus is likely to have a 1 to 2% fatality rate," Washington said, "but what do you say? Some say the seriousness is drastically underrated, while others are saying it’s severely over-rated. But still, what do you say? Some say we should stay home and avoid the public. Others are saying, ’Just don’t shake hands while we do business as usual.’ But most importantly, what do you say?’

"One set of experts is telling us one thing, while another set is saying something different — when to wear masks, and what kind, or when not to wear them. Lord, you have the words of life. In Genesis 1, all you did was speak, and the entire world was formed. So Lord, all you have to do now is speak.

"So, while others are saying whatever it is they have to say, the question is still what do you say?"