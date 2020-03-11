Pansy Fryman will present “How to Judge 4-H Photography,” beginning at 7 p.m. March 24 at Newton Public Library.

Across Kansas, 4-H participants enter thousands of photos in county fairs every year. Judges give one-on-one coaching and critiques to each youth photographer, then award ribbons.

Any adult photographer can become a 4-H photo judge, and more are always needed, according to Fryman. Judging takes time, understanding of photography and understanding of the ages and stages of youth being judged.

“There is not a standard rubric, except common sense and a photographer’s understanding of how images are created and can be improved,” Fryman said. “Personally, I love the stories I hear about what they did to create the image, and why they think it is a good or great one.”

Fryman has been a 4-H volunteer leader for more than 45 years, and has served on the Kansas Photography Action Team for more than 20 years. In 1999, she helped rewrite the National 4-H Photography Curriculum.

For more information on this free program, call NPL at 316-283-2890, or contact Kansas State Research and Extension Harvey County 4-H agent Anne Pitts at 316-284-6930.