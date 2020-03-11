The Harvey County Health Department will no longer do inspections of child care facilities, the result of a state level change that is consolidating positions and creating regional services.

Those inspections — and other duties in child care licensing — are being regionalized, and the person who will fill that position will be in Reno County.

“The state has looked over all the numbers and demographics and they want to change the emphasis from inspection to education and getting more providers,” said Tobias Harkins, assistant director/director of nursing.

The reason for the move, according to Harkins, is a desire for more “outreach” to recruit more child care providers in Kansas. The position of inspector is being repurposed — it will include education, outreach and recruitment of new child care providers.

“They will do a lot more outreach with a decrease on the emphasis on inspection,” Harkins said. “They have realized they cannot increase their budget for promotional activities, so they are restructuring (the positions) to provide for the promotional aspect. They will try and get more child care access in Kansas.”

According to Harkins, there are currently 70 facilities in Reno County to be inspected, and 30 in Harvey County.

The change represents a reduction of one full-time employee for the Harvey County Health Department. The grant-funded position represented about $22,000 of the department budget last year.

“Ultimately, the state will dictate where the funding goes, and where the funding goes, the positions will follow,” said county administrator Anthony Swartzendruber. “Harvey County will still have (child care licensing services), they will just be done by a staff member that will be a staff member of Reno County.”

Swartzendruber said that person will likely have office space in Harvey County at the Health Department. It is likely there will need to be an interlocal agreement to share the employee between the two counties.

In other business, the county:

• Approved a mowing contract for Harvey County Parks. Mowing will be done by Unruh Mowing. The contract is for the same cost as 2018.

• Approved a request for proposal for fish stocking of Harvey County parks. The project will be sent out for bid.

• Discussed a portion of S.E. 36th between Anderson Road and Camp Hawk. The township has been looking for assistance to improve the road and been unsuccessful. The county will look at taking out a row of trees that are creating drainage and other issues for the road.

• Discussed 2021 budget priorities and trying to keep the budget flat.

• Discussed state taxation bills.