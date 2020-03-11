The Whitewater Library is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of speakers.

Author Kim Vogel Sawyer will speak at 7 p.m. March 19, discussing her dream of being a writer and how that dream came true in 2006.

Diana Schunn, executive director at the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County, will speak at 7 p.m. March 23 — a rescheduled date She will discuss how the center serves victims, particularly children and youth of sexual abuse and sexual assault.

Emilee Stucky, owner of Emilime Designs, will speak at 2 p.m. March 28. She will tell the story of how her grandmother introduced her to calligraphy and how that led to her owning a business that specializes in custom artwork for weddings and other events.

The series began with Norine Plett March 6. Plett spent 28 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She will share her journey from the daughter of a Mennonite Brethren Pastor to a career in Law Enforcement.

The speaker series is being sponsored by The South Central Kansas Library System, The Friends of Whitewater Memorial Library, Sage Readers Book Club and the American Legion Unit 65.