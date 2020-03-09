Two Topeka residents were arrested following a traffic stop late Saturday in Jackson County, authorities announced Sunday.

The individuals were identified as Ryan Michael Fidler, 36, and Samantha Louise Townsend, 36.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a deputy stopped a 2005 Infiniti about 11 p.m. Saturday for an alleged equipment violation near 134th and US-75 highway. The location was about 3 miles north of Hoyt.

Fidler, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested in connection with driving while revoked and driving while a habitual violator, Morse said.

Townsend, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Morse said.

Both were booked into the Jackson County Jail in Holton.