Leon – Duane Leroy Burk, 81, passed away on Friday (March 6, 2020).

Duane was born on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1938, in Valley Falls to Virgil and Mildred (Gough) Burk. Duane attended High School in Lacrosse, Kansas and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. He married Pauline Grass on March 19, 1960, in Lacrosse. They had been married 59 years. Duane had worked for Boeing and Spirit for 30 years. He was most known for managing Quality Oil in Augusta. Duane enjoyed his work. Duane loved horses and going to rodeos and parades.

Duane is survived by his wife Pauline of the home; children, Robin (Kent) Barnes of San Bernardino, California, Dale (Angie) Burk of El Dorado; grandchildren Aaron (fiancé Jessica Lewis) Burk of Augusta, Nicole (Clay Oates) Burk of Augusta, Matthew (Macy) Burk of Augusta, Corey Barnes of Wichita and Conner Barnes of San Bernardino, California; great-grandchildren Tyson Ohl, Halli Burk, Weston Oates and Bryleigh Burk.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dwight, Ronnie and Ray.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (March 10, 2020). at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the American Lung Association, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

