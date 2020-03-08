1. Have dinner

The VFW Auxiliary will host a corned beef and cabbage meal on March 14 at the post, 211 N Main St, El Dorado

The meal will be served from 5:30 p.m. until food is gone.

2. See a show

This March 13 and 14 the story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Annie Sullivan, will come alive on the Fling Hills High School Stage. Actors have been busy fine tuning the extraordinary moments when Helen learns to communicate with those around her in order to escape her dark and frightening world. The play is based on the true experiences of these ground -breaking individuals who advanced the abilities of the blind and deaf community through the application of sign language communication.

Shop classes have been creating the atmosphere of an 1889 Southern Alabama Home which consists of a two story set design with abstract qualities to assure the view of audiences. Middle school theatre classes are working hard to articulate the textures, colors and realism of life in the Civil War Era. Tech Crews are developing costume designs, sounds and period lighting which will lead spectators into the late 19th Century.

On Show nights, the FHS Lobby Door will open at 6:00. Theatre Doors will open at 6:30, and the Shows will begin at 7:00.

3. Get ready for spring weather

With our spring storm season on the not-so-distant horizon, are you looking for an opportunity to learn more about how storms develop and what to do if you come face-to-face with hazardous weather? If so, plan to join the National Weather Service for an evening of severe weather education from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 12 at The Point Events Center, 2101 Dearborn, Augusta.

This program is open to the public and offered free of charge. No pre-registration is required. If you are interested in learning more about how severe weather works and how to keep yourself and your family safe when storms are threatening, join us for this fun and informative presentation!

This program is the result of a cooperative effort between Butler County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Office in Wichita.

4. Go for a trail run

FlutterBye Ranch. 1001 SW 140th, Leon. will host the 3rd annual Run4Hope to support the Hope Ranch 4 Women on March 14.

Race registration is $30 at unsignup.com.

A food and cash bar will be available from 12 to 5 p.m.

5. Get ready to garden

Now is the time to swap extra seeds you have lying around, or to share seeds/cuttings/bulbs from your own garden. The Augusta Community Garden, Butler Co. Master Gardeners and Garden Gate Garden Club will host a seed swap from 10 a.m. to noon March 14 at The Butler County Extension Community Building, 206 N. Griffith, El Dorado

Bring Any seeds (2017 or newer please), cuttings to root, tubers/bulbs, anything garden related or items made from your garden such as soaps, oils, fruit jams and jelly. No potted plants.

For more info check their Facebook pages or contact Denise 316-247-2112.