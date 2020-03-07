Motorcycle involved in fatal crash reported stolen

LEAVENWORTH — A motorcycle that recently was involved in a fatal crash in Leavenworth had previously been reported stolen, according to a police official.

The crash was reported Sunday at 12th and Ottawa streets. Two motorcycles reportedly had been traveling west on Ottawa Street at what police believe was a high rate of speed.

One of the motorcycles struck Adam J. Wheeler, 44, as he was crossing the street. Wheeler died at the scene, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said the motorcycle that struck Wheeler had been reported stolen in Lawrence. The other motorcycle was not legally registered.

Nicodemus said the investigation of the accident continues.

Boot Hill to receive loan from city

DODGE CITY — Despite concerns raised by Dodge City commissioners, a memorandum of understanding was approved Monday during the city commission meeting with Boot Hill Museum.

According to city officials, the agreement would assist Boot Hill Museum with funding for its expansion project in a loan amount not to exceed $850,000, an amount that will need to be paid back within three years once temporary notes are issued.

“Normally the city does not do this with a nonprofit organization, however, it is tied back to the STAR bonds project to complete the building,” assistant city manager Melissa McCoy said. “Interior exhibits weren’t covered under STAR bonds due to the statutes in place. Boot Hill Museum has had to raise funds and have been doing so the past few years.”