Authorities were investigating an incident Friday morning in which a van was pulled out of the west side of Lake Shawnee.

Crews were called around 7:15 a.m. to the South Boat Dock near the 3800 block of S.E. West Edge Road after a van was discovered in the water, about 25 feet from the shore.

The van, which had College Hill Plumbing and Heating lettering on its side, was facing west, toward the shore.

The initial investigation indicated no one was in the cab of the van.

Shawnee Heights Fire District personnel were on the scene and requested mutual aid from the Mission Township Fire Department water rescue unit.

A cable was attached to the van and it was winched out of the water by a Brown’s Super Service tow truck.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that they were checking to see if the van had been reported stolen from the College Hill Plumbing and Heating business.

Sheriff’s officials also said it wasn’t immediately known if the van had been backed into the lake or if it had turned around once in the water.

Shawnee County Park Police and American Medical Response ambulance also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.