Look for plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures this weekend in the Topeka area.

Highs on Friday should top out around 60 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday should see afternoon highs around 70 degrees.

A chance for showers enters the picture on Sunday night.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

• Sunday night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.