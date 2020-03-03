Five people were injured, including a St. John man, in a two vehicle accident on Saturday on North U.S. 281 in Pratt County south of the Pratt and Stafford County Line.

Injured in the accident was 30-year-old Derek Jones of St. John and four individuals from Great Bend.

The accident occurred when Jones was southbound in a 1998 Ford Taurus on U.S. 281 about 12 miles north of Pratt near the county line. Jones lost control, crossed the center line and struck a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 18-year-old Aaron Juarez of Great Bend, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash log.

Pratt County EMS transported Jones, who was not wearing a sea belt at the time of the accident, to Pratt Regional Medical Center with a suspected serious injury. He was treated and released.

Juarez and all his passengers including 32-year-old Fatima Lopez-Ruiz, 4-year-old Dante Vasquez, and 43-year-old Nohemi Vasquez were all taken to PRMC with suspected minor injuries. Juarez and all his passengers were wearing seat belts. Aaron Juarez and Donte Vasquez were also treated and released. No information was available for Fatima Lopez-Ruiz and Nohemi Vasquez.

The accident was reported at 7:10 p.m.