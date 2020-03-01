McPHERSON -- At age 22, Linda Rounds took a leap of faith and took on a bookstore.

Not a total leap - she’d researched managing the business for some time before stepping up - but it was still a leap for a young entrepreneur in McPherson.

“I didn’t realize until later that I have this drive,” Rounds said. “If something feels right, I jump.”

Now 40 years later, Rounds and her staff at The Bookshelf/Hidden Closet are celebrating decades of growth and business revival.

Today, the business embraces Rounds’ two loves - books and clothing.

“I am so lucky that I’ve been able to do what I love my whole life,” Rounds said.

Rounds took over and expanded Ackley’s Bookstore at 110 E. Euclid on March 1, 1980. She renamed the store The Bookshelf in 1981.

She later expanded to offer music and video rentals when she moved to 204 N Main St. in 1986, where Ristorante Italiano di Famiglia is now.

“There were just magazines at the start, then I started adding paperbacks and hardbacks from there,” she said.

“Every few years I added a new section,” Rounds said.

The business works in seven-year cycles, she explained.

“If you keep the same hairstyle for seven years, maybe think about trying something new,” Rounds said.

“After seven years, it might need a refresh. I look at what I have and keep my mind open to what it might need.”

These changes allow the business to better adapt to unforeseen change.

When a distributor goes out of business, Rounds needs to adapt quickly to find another one so customers are still served.

In 2009, Rounds decided to move in a completely new direction by moving to her current location at 206 N. Main St. and opening The Hidden Closet. The Hidden Closet is a consignment shop for gently used name-brand clothing, jewelry, shoes and handbags. It is on the north side of The Bookshelf.

Through the years, Rounds has prided herself in providing excellent customer service to her clients.

“I treat customers how I want to be treated,” Rounds said.

“Before I had one, I’d take my clothes to a consignment store and only get 30%. I thought I should do 50/50. Yes, there’s a bit more of investment there, but we get to be a bit more picky about what clothes we resell,” she said.

Buying second-hand encourages economic health because the donated item has no production cost to the store.

Consignment stores buy used items that would otherwise be thrown away, so the shop has no production cost and keeps money local.

On the Bookshelf side, she has championed Kansas writers, hosting many book signings at her store through the years. Rounds always has placed an emphasis on children’s literature and also carries many educational toys in her store.

The Bookshelf/The Hidden Closet is located at 206 N. Main St. in McPherson. More information about the store can be found on their Facebook page or by calling 620-241-6602.