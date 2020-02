An El Dorado Correctional Facility offender, Timothy R. Moses, 60, died unexpectedly at 2:51 p.m. Feb. 25.

Per protocol, when an offender dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Moses was found guilty in 2020 of one count of second-degree murder in Labette County, and was sentenced to serve 300 months in prison.

The official cause of death is pending, with an autopsy planned.