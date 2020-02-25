El Dorado High School DECA club hosted the seventy annual father/daughter dance with a theme of Candy Shop on Feb. 22nd.

Three years ago they outgrew the EHS commons and have been hosting the event in the El Dorado Rec Center.

With the move, El Dorado DECA also made an addition to the structure of their Father/Daughter Dance. The fundraiser benefits two organizations at El Dorado High School. With the change in location, DECA reached out for help with their light snacks of the evening's event to El Dorado High FCCLA, sponsored by Linda Swan.

DECA gives a donation to FCCLA for helping with preparing and serving snacks so that the DECA members are able run the other events of the evening.

DECA facilitates a coat check, has a DJ hired for the event, and gives a souvenir for each girl that attends. Presale of tickets was encouraged to ensure they had enough snacks and souvenirs for everyone that attended. The suggested age for the event is pre-k through 5th grade.

The DECA students use the funds raised from this fundraiser to help pay for their costs of their International Career Development Conference where they compete against thousands of other competitors.

All of the members in the EHS DECA chapter qualified to attend the State Career Development Conference (SCDC) competition on March 1-3rd in Manhattan.

Winners at SCDC qualify for the International competition in Nashville Tennessee on April 29th - May 3rd.