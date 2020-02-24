Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall landed Monday a second significant endorsement in his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by retiring Republican Pat Roberts.

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Republican, said during a Topeka news conference that Marshall was a leader who can unify Kansas and help reinforce the state’s conservative policy foundation. Marshall represents the 1st District of Kansas, which stretches from the Colorado border to Emporia and also includes cities of Hays, Garden City, Hutchinson, Manhattan and Salina.

“He has been an important leader in the House, a leader in agriculture, in healthcare and in dealing with the many trials and tribulations that face our state and our nation,” said Colyer, who served as governor for one year following Sam Brownback’s resignation.

Marshall is competing for the Republican nomination against Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Kansas City Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom.

Marshall, of Great Bend, previously received the endorsement of former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole, the Kansan who received the Republican nomination for president in 1996. Marshall was elected to the House in 2016.

“Let me be very clear: I’m running to stop the left’s socialist agenda,” Marshall said. “I’m running to make sure we’ll keep a Republican senator from Kansas and a solid red Republican brick wall in the Senate to stop whatever ... insanity Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats may send our.”

Democrats running for the Senate seat include Barbara Bollier, a state senator from Mission Hills, and Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi.

Danedri Herbert, spokesperson for Kobach’s campaign, said in a statement Colyer’s support of Marshall is not surprising. She said both are moderate “establishment” political figures.

“Colyer's suggestion that a conservative can't win the general election is disproven by the most recent poll, which shows Kobach beating Bollier by 9.3 points,” Herbert said.

Colyer was defeated by Kobach in the primary election for governor in August 2018. Colyer said he would support whoever the Republican nominee is, but asserted Marshall is the best equipped to take on the Democratic nominee.

“I think Congressman Marshall is the person who has the president’s back, who has Kansas values, who gets things done,” Colyer said.