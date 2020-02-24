Monday

Feb 24, 2020 at 10:54 AM


Butler County 4-Hers hosted their annual 4-H Day recently at the Butler Community College Campus in El Dorado.


Youth from around the county showcased their talents in events ranging from public speaking to demonstrations and even vocal and instrumental pieces.  They also engaged in a competition called Gavel Games where they worked together to host a 4-H meeting using parliamentary procedures.


“The talents showcased at the 2020 Butler County 4-H Day event are lifelong skills that support the mission of Kansas 4-H,” said McKenzie Smithson, Extension Agent 4-H/Youth Development with K-State Research and Extension Butler County. “Through practicing their public speaking skills, demonstrating and teaching others how to do something or having the perseverance to perfect their musical piece the skills gained through participation in such an event will benefit our youth in their future.”


4-H Programming is open to all youth in Butler County ranging in age from 7-18 years.  There are a variety of topics for you to choose from and to participate in. Youth from urban settings as well as rural settings can benefit from the lifelong skills gained in 4-H participation.  If you are interested in learning more, please contact Butler County 4-H/Youth Development Agent, McKenzie Smithson at 316-321-9660 or email at msmithson@ksu.edu.


Event results;


2020 Butler County 4-H Day


Family Consumer Sciences Judging


Juniors


Build A Better Burger – 20 points possible


Sarai Hopper (RHR) 20


Madelyn Ikner (PH) 20


Valerie Sommers (PH) 20


Kennedy Strecker (TR) 20


Lexi Wade (RHR) 20


Paige Goebel (NB) 14


Karly Peak (PH) 10


Measuring Foods – 15 points possible


Paige Goebel (NB) 15


Kennedy Strecker (TR) 15


Sarai Hopper (RHR) 13


Madelyn Ikner (PH) 13


Valerie Sommers (PH) 13


Lexi Wade (RHR) 13


Karly Peak (PH) 11


2020 Butler County 4-H Day


Horticulture Judging Contest


196 points possible


Senior


Trena Garcia- 140


Intermediate


Ellie Nelson- 150- highest score overall


Jackson Strecker- 142


Brooklyn Wade- 139


Mikalyn Peak- 127


Taylor Gresham- 120


Junior


Lexi Wade 143- 2nd highest score overall


Kennedy Strecker 116


Karly Peak- 114


Valerie Sommers- 113


River Horner- 111


Club Chorus


Blue — Benton Busy Bees:  Grace Ricke, Lillie Haller, Lucy Haller, Emma Willour, Alli Willour, Chelsea Willour, Taylor Willour, Ava Bird, Sophie Bird, Levi Will, Joseph Will, Valerie Will, Brianna Will, Benjamin Will, Ivalea Tien, Andrew Tien, Natalie Smithson, Janelle Smithson, Julian Perez, Evan Claassen, Callista Tinnius


Vocal Ensembles - Large


Red — North Butler : Makenzie Creekmore, Lucy Goebel, Paige Goebel, Donovan Brewer, Harley McLaughlin, Rustin Mc- Laughlin, Hope McLaughlin, Cora Brackenridge, Carson Brackenridge, Hudson Harder


Vocal Solos - Intermediate


Purple — Natalie Smithson BBB


Vocal Solos - Senior Purple Trena Garcia CB


Piano - Intermediate


Red — Cora Brackenridge NB Purple Mamie House TR Blue Grace Ricke BBB


Piano - Senior


Blue — Ivalea Tien BBB


Red — Makenzie Creekmore NB


Piano - Junior


Purple — Donovan Brewer NB


Purple — Valerie Sommers PH


Blue — Carson Brackenridge NB


Instrumental Solos - Intermediate


Blue — Jackson Strecker TR


Purple — Kyle Parker FH Blue Brenna Sommers PH


Red — Kendra Gresham LL Purple Adrian Baca EDB


Red — Alycia Baca EDB


Purple — Natalie Smithson BBB


Instrumental Solos - Junior


Purple — Luke Parker FH


Instrumental Solos - Senior


Blue — Anna Koch PH


Dance – Individual – Intermediate


Purple — Brenna Sommers PH


Readings – Senior


Purple — Makenzie Creekmore NB Purple Shelby Varner TR


Blue — Trena Garcia CB


Blue — Levi Will BBB


Blue — Lucy Haller BBB Purple Jason Johnson EB


Blue — Cally Miller CB


Demo/Illustrated Talks – Intermediate


Purple — Emily Scribner CB Blue Jonathon Peak PH


Purple — Andrew Tien BBB


Purple — Kylee Barlett PH


Purple — Rylan Nichols BBB


Blue — Cora Brackenridge NB


Blue — Emberlin Lewis PH


Blue — Colsen Lewis PH


Purple — Ellie Nelson LL


Blue — Taylor Gresham LL


Blue — Brianna Will BBB


Purple —Valerie Will BBB


Blue — Grace Ricke BBB


Impromptu


Purple — Shelby Varner Purple Lillie Haller


Demo/Illustrated Talks – Senior


Blue — Taylor Barlett PH


Blue — Kylee Nichols BBB


Purple — Jeffrey Garcia CB Blue Ivalea Tien BBB


Readings - Junior


Blue — Brickin Lewis PH


Blue — Rustin McLaughlin NB


Blue — Hope McLaughlin NB


Blue — Janelle Smithson BBB


Blue — Benjamin Will BBB


Blue — Joseph Will BBB


Blue — Kennedy Strecker TR


Blue — Emmalynn Nelson LL


Project Talks - Junior


Blue — Brynlie Nichols NB


Red — Rustin McLaughlin NB


Blue — Hope McLaughlin NB


Blue — Max Bryant RHR


Blue — Josephine Ruth RHR


Red — Lexi Wade RHR


Team Demo/Illustrated Talks


Blue — Taylor & Chelsea Willour BBB (Int.)


Blue — Taylor & Kylee Barlett PH (Sr.)


Blue — Benjamin & Joseph Will BBB (Jr.)


Project Talks – Intermediate


Blue — Riley Garcia CB


Blue — Harley McLaughlin NB


Demo/Illustrated Talks - Junior


Purple — Jake Scribner CB


Blue — Karly Peak PH


Purple — Maddy Ikner PH


Blue — Carson Brackenridge NB


Readings - Intermediate


Blue — Harley McLaughlin NB


Red — Alycia Baca EDB


Blue — Valerie Will BBB Blue Jackson Strecker TR


Blue — Cami Miller CB


Multi-Media Presentation – Sr.


Blue — Emma Willour BBB


Purple — Alli Willour BBB


Blue — Lillie Haller BBB


Blue — Lucy Haller BBB


Public Speaking


Blue — Shelby Varner TR


Blue — Jason Johnson EDB


Gavel Games – Sr.


Red — Benton Busy Bees 2:  Kylee Nichols, Levi Will, Sophie Bird, Katie Coble


Red — Benton Busy Bees 1:  Ivalea Tien, Alli Willour, Emma Willour, Lucy Haller, Lillie Haller


Gavel Games – Int.


Blue — Benton Busy Bees 2: Andrew Tien, Grace Ricke, Hailey Coble, Taylor Willour, Chelsea Willour


Red — Benton Busy Bees 1:  Valerie Will, Ava Bird, Rylan Nichols, Addy Turpin, Teagan Grosvenor


Gavel Games – Jr.


Blue — Benton Busy Bees:   Joseph Will, Benjamin Will, Leo Good & Brynlie Nichols


2020 Butler County 4-H Day


Livestock Skill-A-Thon Results


Junior


Tie For 1st, 2nd, 3rd – Rustin McLaughlin (NB), Kennedy Strecker (TR), Brooklyn Wade (RHR) 4th – Lexi Wade (RHR) 5th – Hope McLaughlin (NB) 6th – Valerie Sommers (PH) Tie for 7th, 8th, 9th – Maddy Ikner (PH), Karly Peak (PH), Jake Scribner (CB)


Intermediate


1st – Jackson Strecker (TR) 2nd – Cami Miller (CB) 3rd – Natalie Smithson (BBB) Tie for 4th & 5th – Harley McLaughlin (NB) & Ellie Nelson (LL) 6th – Emily Scribner (CB) 7th – Hailey Coble (BBB) 8th – Mikalyn Peak (PH) 9th – Brenna Sommers (PH) 10th – Jonathan Peak (PH)


Senior


1st – Cally Miller (CB) 2nd – Shelby Varner (TR) 3rd – Taylor Barlett (PH) 4th – Katie Coble (BBB) 5th – Sadie Scribner (EDB)