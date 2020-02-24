Butler County 4-Hers hosted their annual 4-H Day recently at the Butler Community College Campus in El Dorado.

Youth from around the county showcased their talents in events ranging from public speaking to demonstrations and even vocal and instrumental pieces. They also engaged in a competition called Gavel Games where they worked together to host a 4-H meeting using parliamentary procedures.

“The talents showcased at the 2020 Butler County 4-H Day event are lifelong skills that support the mission of Kansas 4-H,” said McKenzie Smithson, Extension Agent 4-H/Youth Development with K-State Research and Extension Butler County. “Through practicing their public speaking skills, demonstrating and teaching others how to do something or having the perseverance to perfect their musical piece the skills gained through participation in such an event will benefit our youth in their future.”

4-H Programming is open to all youth in Butler County ranging in age from 7-18 years. There are a variety of topics for you to choose from and to participate in. Youth from urban settings as well as rural settings can benefit from the lifelong skills gained in 4-H participation. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Butler County 4-H/Youth Development Agent, McKenzie Smithson at 316-321-9660 or email at msmithson@ksu.edu.

Event results;

2020 Butler County 4-H Day

Family Consumer Sciences Judging

Juniors

Build A Better Burger – 20 points possible

Sarai Hopper (RHR) 20

Madelyn Ikner (PH) 20

Valerie Sommers (PH) 20

Kennedy Strecker (TR) 20

Lexi Wade (RHR) 20

Paige Goebel (NB) 14

Karly Peak (PH) 10

Measuring Foods – 15 points possible

Paige Goebel (NB) 15

Kennedy Strecker (TR) 15

Sarai Hopper (RHR) 13

Madelyn Ikner (PH) 13

Valerie Sommers (PH) 13

Lexi Wade (RHR) 13

Karly Peak (PH) 11

2020 Butler County 4-H Day

Horticulture Judging Contest

196 points possible

Senior

Trena Garcia- 140

Intermediate

Ellie Nelson- 150- highest score overall

Jackson Strecker- 142

Brooklyn Wade- 139

Mikalyn Peak- 127

Taylor Gresham- 120

Junior

Lexi Wade 143- 2nd highest score overall

Kennedy Strecker 116

Karly Peak- 114

Valerie Sommers- 113

River Horner- 111

Club Chorus

Blue — Benton Busy Bees: Grace Ricke, Lillie Haller, Lucy Haller, Emma Willour, Alli Willour, Chelsea Willour, Taylor Willour, Ava Bird, Sophie Bird, Levi Will, Joseph Will, Valerie Will, Brianna Will, Benjamin Will, Ivalea Tien, Andrew Tien, Natalie Smithson, Janelle Smithson, Julian Perez, Evan Claassen, Callista Tinnius

Vocal Ensembles - Large

Red — North Butler : Makenzie Creekmore, Lucy Goebel, Paige Goebel, Donovan Brewer, Harley McLaughlin, Rustin Mc- Laughlin, Hope McLaughlin, Cora Brackenridge, Carson Brackenridge, Hudson Harder

Vocal Solos - Intermediate

Purple — Natalie Smithson BBB

Vocal Solos - Senior Purple Trena Garcia CB

Piano - Intermediate

Red — Cora Brackenridge NB Purple Mamie House TR Blue Grace Ricke BBB

Piano - Senior

Blue — Ivalea Tien BBB

Red — Makenzie Creekmore NB

Piano - Junior

Purple — Donovan Brewer NB

Purple — Valerie Sommers PH

Blue — Carson Brackenridge NB

Instrumental Solos - Intermediate

Blue — Jackson Strecker TR

Purple — Kyle Parker FH Blue Brenna Sommers PH

Red — Kendra Gresham LL Purple Adrian Baca EDB

Red — Alycia Baca EDB

Purple — Natalie Smithson BBB

Instrumental Solos - Junior

Purple — Luke Parker FH

Instrumental Solos - Senior

Blue — Anna Koch PH

Dance – Individual – Intermediate

Purple — Brenna Sommers PH

Readings – Senior

Purple — Makenzie Creekmore NB Purple Shelby Varner TR

Blue — Trena Garcia CB

Blue — Levi Will BBB

Blue — Lucy Haller BBB Purple Jason Johnson EB

Blue — Cally Miller CB

Demo/Illustrated Talks – Intermediate

Purple — Emily Scribner CB Blue Jonathon Peak PH

Purple — Andrew Tien BBB

Purple — Kylee Barlett PH

Purple — Rylan Nichols BBB

Blue — Cora Brackenridge NB

Blue — Emberlin Lewis PH

Blue — Colsen Lewis PH

Purple — Ellie Nelson LL

Blue — Taylor Gresham LL

Blue — Brianna Will BBB

Purple —Valerie Will BBB

Blue — Grace Ricke BBB

Impromptu

Purple — Shelby Varner Purple Lillie Haller

Demo/Illustrated Talks – Senior

Blue — Taylor Barlett PH

Blue — Kylee Nichols BBB

Purple — Jeffrey Garcia CB Blue Ivalea Tien BBB

Readings - Junior

Blue — Brickin Lewis PH

Blue — Rustin McLaughlin NB

Blue — Hope McLaughlin NB

Blue — Janelle Smithson BBB

Blue — Benjamin Will BBB

Blue — Joseph Will BBB

Blue — Kennedy Strecker TR

Blue — Emmalynn Nelson LL

Project Talks - Junior

Blue — Brynlie Nichols NB

Red — Rustin McLaughlin NB

Blue — Hope McLaughlin NB

Blue — Max Bryant RHR

Blue — Josephine Ruth RHR

Red — Lexi Wade RHR

Team Demo/Illustrated Talks

Blue — Taylor & Chelsea Willour BBB (Int.)

Blue — Taylor & Kylee Barlett PH (Sr.)

Blue — Benjamin & Joseph Will BBB (Jr.)

Project Talks – Intermediate

Blue — Riley Garcia CB

Blue — Harley McLaughlin NB

Demo/Illustrated Talks - Junior

Purple — Jake Scribner CB

Blue — Karly Peak PH

Purple — Maddy Ikner PH

Blue — Carson Brackenridge NB

Readings - Intermediate

Blue — Harley McLaughlin NB

Red — Alycia Baca EDB

Blue — Valerie Will BBB Blue Jackson Strecker TR

Blue — Cami Miller CB

Multi-Media Presentation – Sr.

Blue — Emma Willour BBB

Purple — Alli Willour BBB

Blue — Lillie Haller BBB

Blue — Lucy Haller BBB

Public Speaking

Blue — Shelby Varner TR

Blue — Jason Johnson EDB

Gavel Games – Sr.

Red — Benton Busy Bees 2: Kylee Nichols, Levi Will, Sophie Bird, Katie Coble

Red — Benton Busy Bees 1: Ivalea Tien, Alli Willour, Emma Willour, Lucy Haller, Lillie Haller

Gavel Games – Int.

Blue — Benton Busy Bees 2: Andrew Tien, Grace Ricke, Hailey Coble, Taylor Willour, Chelsea Willour

Red — Benton Busy Bees 1: Valerie Will, Ava Bird, Rylan Nichols, Addy Turpin, Teagan Grosvenor

Gavel Games – Jr.

Blue — Benton Busy Bees: Joseph Will, Benjamin Will, Leo Good & Brynlie Nichols

2020 Butler County 4-H Day

Livestock Skill-A-Thon Results

Junior

Tie For 1st, 2nd, 3rd – Rustin McLaughlin (NB), Kennedy Strecker (TR), Brooklyn Wade (RHR) 4th – Lexi Wade (RHR) 5th – Hope McLaughlin (NB) 6th – Valerie Sommers (PH) Tie for 7th, 8th, 9th – Maddy Ikner (PH), Karly Peak (PH), Jake Scribner (CB)

Intermediate

1st – Jackson Strecker (TR) 2nd – Cami Miller (CB) 3rd – Natalie Smithson (BBB) Tie for 4th & 5th – Harley McLaughlin (NB) & Ellie Nelson (LL) 6th – Emily Scribner (CB) 7th – Hailey Coble (BBB) 8th – Mikalyn Peak (PH) 9th – Brenna Sommers (PH) 10th – Jonathan Peak (PH)

Senior

1st – Cally Miller (CB) 2nd – Shelby Varner (TR) 3rd – Taylor Barlett (PH) 4th – Katie Coble (BBB) 5th – Sadie Scribner (EDB)