Butler County 4-Hers hosted their annual 4-H Day recently at the Butler Community College Campus in El Dorado.
Youth from around the county showcased their talents in events ranging from public speaking to demonstrations and even vocal and instrumental pieces. They also engaged in a competition called Gavel Games where they worked together to host a 4-H meeting using parliamentary procedures.
“The talents showcased at the 2020 Butler County 4-H Day event are lifelong skills that support the mission of Kansas 4-H,” said McKenzie Smithson, Extension Agent 4-H/Youth Development with K-State Research and Extension Butler County. “Through practicing their public speaking skills, demonstrating and teaching others how to do something or having the perseverance to perfect their musical piece the skills gained through participation in such an event will benefit our youth in their future.”
4-H Programming is open to all youth in Butler County ranging in age from 7-18 years. There are a variety of topics for you to choose from and to participate in. Youth from urban settings as well as rural settings can benefit from the lifelong skills gained in 4-H participation. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Butler County 4-H/Youth Development Agent, McKenzie Smithson at 316-321-9660 or email at msmithson@ksu.edu.
Event results;
2020 Butler County 4-H Day
Family Consumer Sciences Judging
Juniors
Build A Better Burger – 20 points possible
Sarai Hopper (RHR) 20
Madelyn Ikner (PH) 20
Valerie Sommers (PH) 20
Kennedy Strecker (TR) 20
Lexi Wade (RHR) 20
Paige Goebel (NB) 14
Karly Peak (PH) 10
Measuring Foods – 15 points possible
Paige Goebel (NB) 15
Kennedy Strecker (TR) 15
Sarai Hopper (RHR) 13
Madelyn Ikner (PH) 13
Valerie Sommers (PH) 13
Lexi Wade (RHR) 13
Karly Peak (PH) 11
2020 Butler County 4-H Day
Family Consumer Sciences Judging
Intermediate
Organize Your Refrigerator 27 points possible
Taylor Willour (BBB) 23
Kendra Gresham (LL) 22
Cami Miller (CB) 22
Brenna Sommers (PH) 22
Alycia Baca (EDB) 21
Grace Ricke (BBB) 21
Taylor Gresham (LL) 20
Ellie Nelson (LL) 20
Andrew Tien (BBB) 20
Brooklyn Wade (RH) 20
Lucy Goebel (NB) 16
Kylee Barlett (PH) 15
Jackson Strecker (TR) 13
Chelsea Willour (BBB) 13
Basic Baking Ingredients 25 points possible
Andrew Tien (BBB) 24
Jackson Strecker (TR) 23
Taylor Gresham (LL) 18
Brooklyn Wade (RH) 18
Alycia Baca (EDB) 17
Grace Ricke (BBB) 16
Ellie Nelson (LL) 15
Kylee Barlett (PH) 13
Chelsea Willour (BBB) 13
Lucy Goebel (NB) 12
Brenna Sommers (PH) 12
Cami Miller (CB) 11
Taylor Willour (BBB) 10
Kendra Gresham (LL) 7
Club Chorus
Blue — Benton Busy Bees: Grace Ricke, Lillie Haller, Lucy Haller, Emma Willour, Alli Willour, Chelsea Willour, Taylor Willour, Ava Bird, Sophie Bird, Levi Will, Joseph Will, Valerie Will, Brianna Will, Benjamin Will, Ivalea Tien, Andrew Tien, Natalie Smithson, Janelle Smithson, Julian Perez, Evan Claassen, Callista Tinnius
Vocal Ensembles - Large
Red — North Butler : Makenzie Creekmore, Lucy Goebel, Paige Goebel, Donovan Brewer, Harley McLaughlin, Rustin Mc- Laughlin, Hope McLaughlin, Cora Brackenridge, Carson Brackenridge, Hudson Harder
Vocal Solos - Intermediate
Purple — Natalie Smithson BBB
Vocal Solos - Senior Purple Trena Garcia CB
Piano - Intermediate
Red — Cora Brackenridge NB Purple Mamie House TR Blue Grace Ricke BBB
Piano - Senior
Blue — Ivalea Tien BBB
Red — Makenzie Creekmore NB
Piano - Junior
Purple — Donovan Brewer NB
Purple — Valerie Sommers PH
Blue — Carson Brackenridge NB
Instrumental Solos - Intermediate
Blue — Jackson Strecker TR
Purple — Kyle Parker FH Blue Brenna Sommers PH
Red — Kendra Gresham LL Purple Adrian Baca EDB
Red — Alycia Baca EDB
Purple — Natalie Smithson BBB
Instrumental Solos - Junior
Purple — Luke Parker FH
Instrumental Solos - Senior
Blue — Anna Koch PH
Dance – Individual – Intermediate
Purple — Brenna Sommers PH
Readings – Senior
Purple — Makenzie Creekmore NB Purple Shelby Varner TR
Blue — Trena Garcia CB
Blue — Levi Will BBB
Blue — Lucy Haller BBB Purple Jason Johnson EB
Blue — Cally Miller CB
Demo/Illustrated Talks – Intermediate
Purple — Emily Scribner CB Blue Jonathon Peak PH
Purple — Andrew Tien BBB
Purple — Kylee Barlett PH
Purple — Rylan Nichols BBB
Blue — Cora Brackenridge NB
Blue — Emberlin Lewis PH
Blue — Colsen Lewis PH
Purple — Ellie Nelson LL
Blue — Taylor Gresham LL
Blue — Brianna Will BBB
Purple —Valerie Will BBB
Blue — Grace Ricke BBB
Impromptu
Purple — Shelby Varner Purple Lillie Haller
Demo/Illustrated Talks – Senior
Blue — Taylor Barlett PH
Blue — Kylee Nichols BBB
Purple — Jeffrey Garcia CB Blue Ivalea Tien BBB
Readings - Junior
Blue — Brickin Lewis PH
Blue — Rustin McLaughlin NB
Blue — Hope McLaughlin NB
Blue — Janelle Smithson BBB
Blue — Benjamin Will BBB
Blue — Joseph Will BBB
Blue — Kennedy Strecker TR
Blue — Emmalynn Nelson LL
Project Talks - Junior
Blue — Brynlie Nichols NB
Red — Rustin McLaughlin NB
Blue — Hope McLaughlin NB
Blue — Max Bryant RHR
Blue — Josephine Ruth RHR
Red — Lexi Wade RHR
Team Demo/Illustrated Talks
Blue — Taylor & Chelsea Willour BBB (Int.)
Blue — Taylor & Kylee Barlett PH (Sr.)
Blue — Benjamin & Joseph Will BBB (Jr.)
Project Talks – Intermediate
Blue — Riley Garcia CB
Blue — Harley McLaughlin NB
Demo/Illustrated Talks - Junior
Purple — Jake Scribner CB
Blue — Karly Peak PH
Purple — Maddy Ikner PH
Blue — Carson Brackenridge NB
Readings - Intermediate
Blue — Harley McLaughlin NB
Red — Alycia Baca EDB
Blue — Valerie Will BBB Blue Jackson Strecker TR
Blue — Cami Miller CB
Multi-Media Presentation – Sr.
Blue — Emma Willour BBB
Purple — Alli Willour BBB
Blue — Lillie Haller BBB
Blue — Lucy Haller BBB
Public Speaking
Blue — Shelby Varner TR
Blue — Jason Johnson EDB
Gavel Games – Sr.
Red — Benton Busy Bees 2: Kylee Nichols, Levi Will, Sophie Bird, Katie Coble
Red — Benton Busy Bees 1: Ivalea Tien, Alli Willour, Emma Willour, Lucy Haller, Lillie Haller
Gavel Games – Int.
Blue — Benton Busy Bees 2: Andrew Tien, Grace Ricke, Hailey Coble, Taylor Willour, Chelsea Willour
Red — Benton Busy Bees 1: Valerie Will, Ava Bird, Rylan Nichols, Addy Turpin, Teagan Grosvenor
Gavel Games – Jr.
Blue — Benton Busy Bees: Joseph Will, Benjamin Will, Leo Good & Brynlie Nichols
2020 Butler County 4-H Day
Family Consumer Sciences Judging
Senior
Organize Your Refrigerator 27 points possible
Lillie Haller (BBB) 23
Shelby Varner (TR) 22
Taylor Barlett (PH) 21
Ivalea Tien (BBB) 21
Lucy Haller (BBB) 20
Cally Miller (CB) 20
Mikalyn Peak (PH) 20
Jeremiah Goebel (NB) 14
Basic Baking Ingredients 25 points possible
Mikalyn Peak (PH) 23
Taylor Barlett (PH) 19
Lillie Haller (BBB) 19
Jeremiah Goebel (NB) 16
Shelby Varner (TR) 16
Lucy Haller (BBB) 15
Cally Miller (CB) 10
Ivalea Tien (BBB) 10
2020 Butler County 4-H Day
Livestock Skill-A-Thon Results
Junior
Tie For 1st, 2nd, 3rd – Rustin McLaughlin (NB), Kennedy Strecker (TR), Brooklyn Wade (RHR) 4th – Lexi Wade (RHR) 5th – Hope McLaughlin (NB) 6th – Valerie Sommers (PH) Tie for 7th, 8th, 9th – Maddy Ikner (PH), Karly Peak (PH), Jake Scribner (CB)
Intermediate
1st – Jackson Strecker (TR) 2nd – Cami Miller (CB) 3rd – Natalie Smithson (BBB) Tie for 4th & 5th – Harley McLaughlin (NB) & Ellie Nelson (LL) 6th – Emily Scribner (CB) 7th – Hailey Coble (BBB) 8th – Mikalyn Peak (PH) 9th – Brenna Sommers (PH) 10th – Jonathan Peak (PH)
Senior
1st – Cally Miller (CB) 2nd – Shelby Varner (TR) 3rd – Taylor Barlett (PH) 4th – Katie Coble (BBB) 5th – Sadie Scribner (EDB)