1. Say thank you

According to organizers, the Third Annual First Responder Appreciation Day is an opportunity for the communities of Butler County to say thanks for those who daily respond to emergencies and other needs in their community.

More than 400 people have been invited to be recognized at the dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 in the El Dorado Civic Center 200 East Central.

Following the dinner, a special speaker, Doug Jorgensen, the Kansas State Fire Marshal, will give an address to the responders and their guests.

2. Learn about the early days of ranching

Bradford Memorial Library in El Dorado will host “Head ‘Em Up and Move ‘Em Out,” a presentation and discussion by Jim Gray at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the library.

The early days of ranching and trail driving required stamina and determination. The drover of yesteryear had little choice but to face the elements placed before him if he was to get his wild cattle to market. This presentation will explore how today’s massive beef industry owes its beginnings to the men and women who were bold enough to “head ‘em up and move ‘em out.”

Jim Gray is a sixth-generation Kansan who co-founded the COWBOY (Cockeyed Old West Band Of Yahoos) Society to promote and preserve Kansas’s cowboy heritage through the bi-monthly newspaper, Kansas Cowboy. The executive director of the National Drovers Hall of Fame, he is the author of Desperate Seed: Ellsworth Kansas on the Violent Frontier and writes the newspaper column “The Way West.”

Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. Contact the library at 321-3363 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

3. Catch the show

The Butler Theatre Department will perform “Uniquely Frank: An Alvin the Alligator Story,” a new children’s play written and directed by Butler Theatre Department chair, Bob Peterson. The play is the latest in a series of children’s plays written and directed by Peterson, who has been producing plays at Butler since the 1980s.

Uniquely Frank will be performed daily at the college theatre in El Dorado for audiences made up of grade school children who will be bused in from their respective schools.

A 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 22, will be open to the public. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for students at the Box Office in the Fine Arts Building at the college.

4. Head to the races

“Quack Attack” will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the El Dorado YMCA, 300 N Main St, El Dorado.

The free family event will feature carnival style games, bounce house, adoptable dogs from Heartstrings Animal Advocates and a duck race in the YMCA pool.

Duck Race starts at 3:30 p.m. With ducks available for purchase. All money raised helps support the local Strong Community C

5. Get the part

The Act 1 Players will hold auditions from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 from 6-9 at the Elks Lodge, 121 E Pine, El Dorado.

The production will be a murder mystery with audience participation. The play dates will be the end of April first of May time frame.

If they have any questions they can call Deb at 316-303-7140.