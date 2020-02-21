James “Pete” Edward Hampton, Potwin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at the age of 56.

Pete’s life began on December 26, 1963, the son of James and Frances “Jane” (Goforth) Hampton in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He attended Circle Schools and was a welder at Desert Steel and a sandblaster at Southwest Valve. He was a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed working on cars and riding four-wheelers. He was a caregiver for his daughter Carrie “Annie” until her passing.

His loving family includes his mother, Jane Hampton of Potwin; girlfriend, Mary Ann Smith of El Dorado; siblings, Rebecca “Becky” Builta of Potwin, Kim Trumpower of El Dorado, Cheryl Lewis of El Dorado and Jared Lee Hampton of Potwin; nieces and nephews, Melissa Boyer, Jessica Ritter, Justin Builta, and Christopher Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Carrie “Annie” Hampton; nephew, Jeremy Day and a brother-in-law, Kenny Builta.

His family will gather for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Magill Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Annie Hampton Memorial Foundation in care of Emprise Bank, 100 S. Randall, Potwin, Kansas 67123. Please sign his online guest book and leave a memory of Pete at www.ymzfh.com