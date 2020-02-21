The largest county by land area in Kansas sees a gathering of mayors each year — and in it’s 73rd year the annual Butler County Mayor’s Dinner was in El Dorado Feb. 18.

Representatives from less than half the cities in Butler County, attended the 73rd Annual Butler County Mayor’s Dinner, hosted by El Dorado Mayor Bill Young.

Mayor Young said it was his desire that the gathering would provide them an opportunity to meet, form relationships and build collaborative partnerships across Butler County.

The dinner was held at the El Dorado Elks Lodge on Tuesday, February 18th.

In attendance were Butler County Commissioners Dan Woydziak, Marc Murphy, Ed Myers and Mike Wheeler along with County Administrator Will Johnson; Representative Will Carpenter; El Dorado Commissioners Matt Guthrie, Greggory B. Lewis, Nick Badwey and Kendra Wilkinson; City Manager David Dillner; City Clerk Tabitha Sharp; representatives from Andover, Augusta, Potwin and Towanda; BCC President Dr. Krull and El Dorado High School Principal Bruce Lolling.