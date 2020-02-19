FRANKLIN — This Sunday, Feb. 23, Miners Hall Museum will host a special program titled “City and Dance Bands,” presented in conjunction with its quarterly exhibit “Music of the Little Balkans.”

The exhibit — hosted by Morning Sun columnist, poet, songwriter and PSU professor emeritus J.T. Knoll — focuses on music that has long been played and heard in the Little Balkans region of Southeast Kansas, including not only the polka style music that was popular with European immigrants who came to the area to work in local mines, but also rock and roll, country, “Little Balkans Soul,” and other genres.

Knoll’s Feb. 23 program will focus on the area's town bands and local nightclub dance bands as well as the nationally known touring bands that played the Tower, Gay Parita and Trianon ballrooms. Doors open at 1:45 p.m. and the program begins at 2 p.m. Admission is free, although the museum would appreciate a call if you plan to attend so plans can be made for adequate seating. Donations are accepted and appreciated.

After the program visitors are welcome to view the quarterly exhibit. The “Music of the Little Balkans” exhibit launched in early January and continues through March 28. Miners Hall Museum is located at 701 S. Broadway St, Franklin. The museum can be reached at 620-347-4220.