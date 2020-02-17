Many people received DNA kits for Christmas and have or will be soon receiving their results.

The Butler County Genealogy Society is able to help you get started understanding those results and will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Kansas Oil Museum in El Dorado.

If you’ve asked yourself any of the following questions: I got my DNA test results back. Now what do I do? How do I make sense out of all my matches? Can my ancestry DNA be attached to my Ancestry tree? If so, then what’s the advantages of doing this and how do I do that? How to approach a DNA match who might be a surprise in the family?