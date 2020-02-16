Dorothy Sorensen, Hutchinson, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a surprise celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1-5 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 11th and Washington, Hutchinson.

Dorothy was born Feb. 23, 1930. She married Edward Sorensen Jr. on Sept. 4, 1948. He passed away on April 17, 1995.

She worked in food service at HCC and the Hutchinson school district.

All family and friends are welcome. If you are unable to attend but would like Dorothy to know you are thinking of her, cards of congratulations can be sent to 7700 N. Lorraine, Hutchinson KS 67502.