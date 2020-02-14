Man, 19, indicted on gun deal

A 19-year-old man was indicted Thursday on federal charges of assaulting an undercover officer after she paid him $400 for a handgun in a grocery store parking lot in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

Nicholas Newman, of Kansas City, Kan., was charged with one count of robbery; one count of assaulting a federal officer; one count of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictment was handed down in federal court in Kansas City, Kan.

An affidavit filed in the case alleges that on Feb. 6, Newman met the undercover officer in the parking lot of the Sunfresh grocery store at 241 S. 18th St. in Kansas City, Kan.

According to U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister, the agent gave Newman $400 and he gave her a .45 caliber Ruger Model P234 pistol.

She asked if the gun came with a clip and he said it did. Then Newman reached for the firearm and tried to pull it away from her.

During the struggle, McAllister said, the agent shouted for help and a second agent grabbed Newman from behind.

If convicted, Newman could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm; up to 25 years on the robbery count; up to 20 years on the assault count; and not less than five years on the charge of brandishing a firearm.

According to McAllister’s office, other indictments handed down Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., included:

• Monta Simmons, 31, of Leavenworth, was charged with escaping from federal custody at the Grossman Center on Brewer Place in Leavenworth on Nov. 20, 2019.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated.