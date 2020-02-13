Butler Community College recently hosted the annual Butler County Spelling Bee, allowing student winners from 28 Butler County elementary and middle schools to compete against each other in an event conducted by library services at Butler Community College.

Gretchen Raple, a student at Blackmore Elementary of El Dorado, won the Butler County Spelling Bee with her spelling of “nuance.” She will advance to the Sunflower Spelling Bee on March 21 at Newman University in Wichita. First runner up was Vedansh Mudel from Prairie Creek Elementary of Andover.

The Sunflower Spelling Bee is hosted by the Kansas Press Association. The winner of the Sunflower Spelling Bee will qualify for participation in the Scripps National Spelling bee in Washington, D.C.

The following schools particiapted in the county bee: Andover Central Middle School; Andover eCademy; Andover Middle School; Augusta Middle School; Blackmore Elementary (El Dorado); Bluestem Elementary; Circle Benton Elementary; Circle Greenwich Elementary; Circle Middle School; Circle Oil Hill Elementary; Circle Towanda Elementary; Cottonwood Elementary (Andover); El Dorado Middle School; Ewalt Elementary (Augusta); Flinthills Intermediate School; Flinthills Middle School; Grandview Elementary (El Dorado); Leonard C. Seal Elementary (Douglass); Lincoln Elementary (Augusta); Marvin Sisk Middle School (Douglass); Meadowlark Elementary (Andover); Prairie Creek Elementary (Andover); Remington Middle School; Robert M. Martin Elementary; Robinson Elementary (Augusta); Skelly Elementary (El Dorado); Sunflower Elementary (Andover); and Wheatland Elementary (Andover).