WRESTLING

CENTRAL'S ADAMS HONORED: At Rose Hill, Salina Central placed fifth in the 24-team Rose Hill Invitational and the Mustangs' Slade Adam was named most outstanding wrestler Saturday.

Adam was the 126-pound champion and avenged two previous losses, beating a pair of state champions. Central had five different wrestlers place in the meet.

Other Mustang placers were Wyatt Cell, second at 285; Cooper Chard, fourth at 160, Dawson Hogan, fifth at 120 and Isaac Phimvongsa, sixth at 106.

Chanute won the team title with 213.5 points and Central finished with 111.

SE SALINE'S RODRIGUEZ A CHAMPION: At Silver Lake, Southeast of Saline's Matthew Rodriguez was an individual champion and Salina South got runner-up finishes from Caleb Copeland and Brandon Jeffries on Saturday in the Silver Lake Tournament.

Shawnee Heights edged Marysville for the team championship by a half point, 175.5 to 175. South was eighth in the 24-team tourney with 73 points and Southeast 15th with 39.

For Southeast, Rodriguez was the 160-pound champion, knocking off Anthony Signs of Wellsville, who was ranked No. 1 in Class 3-2-1A. The Trojans' Sterling Harp took fifth at 195.

Copeland was second at 152 pounds and Jeffries at 170 pounds for South, which also got a fourth place from Justin Zwigart at 132 and fifth from Carson Ochoa at 126.

BASEBALL

COYOTES SWEEP: At Dean Evans Stadium, Kansas Wesleyan won all three games in its series with Dakota State.

The Coyotes took both games on Saturday's doubleheader, 5-1 and 7-5, while taking Sunday's finale, 13-2, in seven innings.

Wesleyan (3-3) recorded 25 hits in the series, and had complete game efforts from Jake Olfoson in the opener and Kaden Sitzman in the finale.

The Coyotes travel to Chickasha, Oklahoma on Tuesday for a 2 p.m. neutral site game with No. 3 University of Science and Arks of Oklahoma.

SOFTBALL

COYOTES TAKE THREE: At Fort Worth, Texas, Kansas Wesleyan got off to a strong start in the Cowtown Classic.

The Coyotes won two of their three games played on Friday and closed the tournament with a 5-3 victory over University of the Southwest.

Wesleyan (3-1) opened Friday's play with a 2-0 victory over William Woods University, followed by an 8-2 loss to Central Baptist College. The Coyotes finished Friday's play with a 10-6 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

The Coyotes travel to Benedictine on Saturday for a p.m. doubleheader.