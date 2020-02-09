The accounting firm of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC announced the admission of two new partners

Darren Anderson, CPA, CGMA, CNC, is a graduate of Bethany College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics Business, with concentrations in Accounting, Management, and Finance and a minor in Computer Applications.

He entered the accounting profession with Accounting Solutions in 2006 and joined SJHL in 2012. Anderson’s areas of concentration include individual tax preparation, business tax and business advisory.

Anderson resides in Hesston with his wife, Jacey, and their four children, Brennan, Kyler, Paxton, and Grayden.

Adam Grilliot, CPA, PFS, began his accounting career with Michael Clark, CPA, PA in 2001 and joined SJHL in 2006.

He is a graduate of Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Accounting.

Grilliot’s area of concentration includes trust, nonprofit, small business & individual tax preparation and planning. He is also a Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) and QuickBooks ProAdvisor.

Grilliot and his wife, Shannan live in Wichita, with their three children, Lily, Kate, and Alice.

Learn more about each of these newly admitted partners at www.sjhl.com/people

***

GREAT BEND – Jeanne Habash, a physician assistant, is now bringing more than two decades of experience to the care and treatment of patients at Heart of Kansas Family Health Care Inc., 1905 19th.

She started in her new position Feb. 3 and is accepting new patients.

“I was attracted to Heart of Kansas because I like being available to care for people of all ages, including those who are under-served and/or under-insured,” Habash said.

Habash’s background includes 21 years in family practice and general internal medicine. She diagnoses and treats common immediate problems, and manages chronic medical illnesses.

During her recent years in internal medicine, Habash has been involved in all aspects of patient care for those 18 and older. Before that, she treated all ages in family practice settings.

As a physician assistant, Habash’s responsibilities include: compiling detailed medical histories; performing physical examinations; developing and implementing treatment plans; prescribing medications; ordering and interpreting laboratory tests and diagnostic studies; and performing in-office surgical procedures.

Habash earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry in 1992 at Chadron State College, Chadron, Neb. This was followed by a master’s in physician assistant studies in 1997 at Wichita State University.

Most recently, Habash cared for patients at The University of Kansas Health System St. Rose Medical Pavilion. She also worked for Billings Family Practice in Great Bend and Bhargava Medical Clinic in La Crosse.

***

HAYS – The Certified Public Accountants of Brungardt Hower Ward Elliott & Pfeifer, LC, announced that Mariah Brungardt, Rachel Cofer, Jodi Jensen, Mallory Milstead and Tylor Shepherd will be completing internships with the firm during the Spring 2020 semester.

They will be working in the Hays office in the tax department.

Brungardt is in her second year of internship. She is completing her Master’s Degree at Fort Hays State University and is originally from WaKeeney.

Cofer is originally from Ransom, Milstead from Granby, Colorado, and Shepherd from Hutchinson.

All three are pursuing accounting undergraduate degrees from Fort Hays State University.

Jensen hails from Council Grove and is completing her Master’s Degree from Emporia State University after receiving her Bachelor’s from Kansas State University. She will begin working full time with the firm upon completion of the spring semester.

Brungardt Hower, with offices in Hays, Garden City, and Johnson serves clients in Central and Western Kansas.

***

NORTH NEWTON – Andi Schmidt Andres has been named acting director of Bethel College’s Kauffman Museum.

Previous director Michael Reinschmidt resigned effective Jan. 6.

The museum board announced the appointment of Andres, curator of education, Jan. 28. She will serve through the 2020 calendar year.

“The staff team – curator of exhibits Chuck Regier, museum technician Dave Kreider, museum assistant Kristin Schmidt and exhibition assistant Rebecca Schrag – are moving forward to create new exhibits and provide dynamic public programs for families, children, college students, and other community groups,” Andres said.

“Student assistants, an intern and loyal volunteers continue to contribute to the vitality of Kauffman Museum.

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

***

TOPEKA – The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Timothy R. Woods, a Dodge City lawyer, to fill a magistrate judge .vacancy in Finney County.

The commission conducted public interviews of nominees for the position Feb. 7 in Garden City. Six people had applied for the opening.

Woods' new position will be effective on his swearing-in.

The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties. The vacancy was created when District Magistrate Judge Christopher Sanders was named to succeed District Judge Michael Quint, who retired Dec. 27.

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

***

Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community recently recognized employees for their years of service at their annual winter party, held at Anchor Inn. Athe this fun party, the only form of business was to give out longevity bonuses to nine employees:

5 years: Marsha Fast, receptionist, Rachel Perry, LPN Care Manager, Carla Barber, fund development director, Pam Pokey, LPN charge nurse, Carson Przymus, cook at Sunny's Cafe.

10 years: Melanie Koehn, activity director, Jamie McHaley, CMA

20 years: Sarah Brown, Activities, SSD, CNA in MCU

30 years: Keith Pankratz, CEO/administrator