Getting an opportunity to use his creativity is something Isidro, or “Gio,” loves.

Gio, 11, has a real knack for drawing and is proud of his abilities. Because of that, Gio wants to be an artist when he grows up. He also likes to read, swim and play games.

In school, Gio’s favorite class is gym, because he enjoys being active. He likes to watch movies; super heroes are a favorite.

He will need a tight-knit family that can help guide and support him. Gio would thrive with structure and security. He would particularly benefit from a strong father figure. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

To learn more about Gio, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7339.